Saturday, July 16, 2022

Gujarat road minister Purnesh Modi promotes app in his name for complaint redressal

The Purnesh Modi Android application will now be functional 24X7 and citizens can send information about damage to roads through this Android mobile application.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 16, 2022 4:40:57 pm
Purnesh Modi, Gujarat, applicationThe Purnesh Modi mobile application will now be functional 24X7 and citizens can send information about damage to roads through this Android mobile application, said an official media release from the government on Saturday.(Purnesh Modi/ Twitter)

With the transport infrastructure bearing the brunt of heavy rain in Gujarat, Purnesh Modi, minister for roads and buildings, transport, civil aviation, tourism and pilgrimage, has once again urged people to use a mobile application named after him to reach out to the state government.

The Purnesh Modi mobile application will now be functional 24X7 and citizens can send information about damage to roads through this Android mobile application, said an official media release from the government on Saturday.

Launching the mobile application at Ambaji in Banaskantha district in October 2021, the minister said it was an effort to help people submit suggestions for or complaints about the departments under him.

“If any person from any corner wants to submit a suggestion or complaint or wants to get in touch with us with regard to any work related to our departments, then he or she can use the Purnesh Modi mobile application to do so. This will save a lot of time and help people reach out to the government from their homes,” Modi had said then, adding that the mobile application would be available for downloads from the Google app store from Dusherra 2021.

