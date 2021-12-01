Gujarat: Two accidents as unseasonal rains lower visibility; 3 killed

A glimpse from the accident site on the Limdi-Limkheda highway in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district. (Express photo)

Three persons were killed in two separate accidents on Wednesday in Gujarat as unseasonal rains lowered visibility.

One person was killed and at least eight others got injured in an accident involving a Rajasthan State Transport Corporation (RSTC) bus and a goods carriage on the Limdi-Limkheda highway in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district on Wednesday morning. While the driver of the bus died on the spot, several other injured persons were rushed to Zydus hospital in Dahod town. The driver of the goods carriage has also sustained injuries.

Officials of Limdi police station said that the exact number of injured and critical persons was yet to be ascertained. The accident occurred at around 6.30 am on Wednesday, when an RSTC bus from Banswada was heading to Surat in Gujarat. Three other vehicles, including a private bus, also rammed into one another after the collision, owing to poor visibility from unseasonal rains, police said.

Following the accident, the police took an hour to clear the highway. The Limdi police station has registered an FIR in the case and initiated a probe.

In another accident on the Kheda-Vatrak highway in Kheda district, two persons, including a woman, were killed and two others injured after a private sedan rammed into the divider on a highway road on Wednesday morning.

According to Kheda police, the speeding sedan lost control and rammed into a divider. Two injured persons have been rushed to the Kheda civil hospital.

The passengers were rescued after breaking open the doors that were jammed in the crash. The two deceased were declared dead by the medical team attending to the victims of the crash.

The district has received overnight unseasonal rainfall in most parts of the district, lowering visibility on roads, police said.