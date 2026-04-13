7 pilgrims crushed to death on Gujarat’s Lakhtar-Viramgam highway

The accident occurred on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway in Surendranagar district between 1 am and 1.30 am. (Express Photo)

At least seven pilgrims, including 6 members of a family, travelling from Rajkot to the Bahucharaji temple in Mehsana in Gujarat, were killed early Monday after being hit by a truck on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway. Of the four survivors, three suffered minor injuries while the fourth suffered a leg bone fracture, according to the Surendranagar police.

The accident occurred on State Highway 17 (SH-17) near Chharad village in Lakhtar taluka of Surendranagar district between 1 am and 1.30 am when as many as 500 members of the congregation were walking in a disparate column on one side of the highway.

They had already walked about 150 km from Rajkot to Chharad and were still about 100 km away from the Bahucharaji temple in Mehsana when the accident occurred.