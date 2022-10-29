Road accident cases in Gujarat spiral on Hindu New Year day; no-vehicular trauma incidents peak on Diwali: Data

Road accidents in Gujarat recorded a spike on Diwali day (October 24) and Hindu New Year day of October 26. Emergency ambulance calls for vehicular trauma incidents in the state went up by 55 per cent on October 24 and more than double the number of road accidents were reported on October 26 than the usual days, according to data by GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI).

Non-vehicular trauma incidents such as burns and physical assaults also peaked on Diwali day, the report said.

GVK EMRI, which provides ambulance services in Gujarat, stated that the highest number of road accident emergencies during Diwali and post-Diwali days was recorded on New Year day with 914 cases – an increase by 115 per cent as against the usual day trend of 424.

The average road accident emergencies reported in the three days of Diwali – October 24, 25 and 26 – was 734 with two-wheeler accidents taking up 82 per cent of the total share.

Ahmedabad district topped the list of road accidents with an increase of 40 per cent. The district saw 102 cases being reported on October 26 and 271 cases in the three days.

Meanwhile, according to the data shared by the Ahmedabad city traffic police division, 19 cases were registered in the city during the seven days from October 21 to 27, under section 283 of IPC (danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation), five cases for rash driving and 10 cases for disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant.

Notably, the Gujarat home department prior to Diwali had announced a suspension of imposing fines on petty traffic violators from October 21 to 27.

Apart from vehicular incidents, non-vehicular emergency incidents such as that of burns and physical assault too saw a significant rise.

During the three days from October 24 to 26, physical assaults were the second-most reported incidents for emergency care that averaged 246 per day. The highest number of emergency calls for such incidents in the state was received on Diwali day (257) against the usual day trend of 121.

Thirty burn cases, most of them being from Ahmedabad (17), were reported on Diwali day, against the six odd cases seen usually across the state on normal days.

GVK EMRI analysis said that the majority of the calls were reported during 4 pm to 10 pm.

The pre-Diwali celebrations had also seen a spike in cases of vehicular trauma on October 23, with a rise of nearly 50 per cent compared to regular days, while 16 cases of burns were reported instead of the average six cases reported on a regular day.