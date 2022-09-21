Gujarat riots: SIT files chargesheet against Teesta, retired DGP Sreekumar, ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt

The Gujarat Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet against Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad, retired DGP R B Sreekumar and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the Gujarat riots of 2002.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Deepan Bhadran, who heads the SIT and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), confirmed to The Indian Express that the chargesheet was filed on Tuesday against the three in an Ahmedabad court.

Setalvad got out on bail on September 2, while Sreekumar, who has been in custody since their arrest on June 25, has moved a bail petition before the Gujarat High Court which is due to be heard on September 28. The two were arrested on June 25, while Bhatt is already lodged in a Palanpur jail, convicted in a custodial death case of 1990.

The chargesheet was filed against Setalvad, Sreekumar and Bhatt under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence, 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure) and 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR had been lodged against them by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch on the same charges based on a Supreme Court verdict that upheld the clean chit to then chief minister Narendra Modi, his council of ministers and bureaucrats on their role in the 2002 riots.