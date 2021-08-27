Gujarat: Rioting, attacking police team on Aug 20, 17 held

Days after a police team was attacked by a mob of hundreds demanding a religious procession to be taken out in Salaya of Devbhoomi Dwarka, police have identified and arrested 17 persons till Thursday.

According to police, on August 20, on the occasion of Muharram, a mob of over 1,500 persons had assembled at a public place in Salaya of Devbhoomi Dwarka and demanded to take out a Tazia procession, permission for which was not granted due to Covid restrictions. The situation escalated and the mob attacked the police team by throwing stones and assaulting them. As per an FIR lodged at Salaya police station, amid the stone pelting, the mob also looted the police PCR van and vandalised it. A police motorcycle was also damaged in the incident. Two policemen attached to Salaya police station suffered fractures and head injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

According to police, three rounds of tear gas shells were fired to control the rioting mob and a flag march was held. An FIR lodged at Salaya police station booked 1,000-1,500 persons under IPC section 307 for attempt to murder, 391 for dacoity, 323 for assault and 332 for assaulting public servant along with sections of rioting.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sunil Joshi, superintendent of police, Devbhoomi Dwarka, said, “The process of identifying the accused is going on. Till Thursday, the Local Crime Branch has arrested 17 persons and investigation is going on.”