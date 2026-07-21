In hot pursuit of smugglers, Gujarat forest officer killed in vehicle pile-up

A Range Forest Officer (RFO) from Tapi district was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles near Songadh check post on Monday morning while chasing a suspected khair wood smuggler.

One of the two persons in the vehicle carrying the prohibited timber was also killed in the crash. The driver of the timber vehicle, Hitesh Vasava, was booked for rash and negligent driving and arrested late in the evening.

The catechu was allegedly being smuggled from a forest in Tapi to Navapur in Maharashtra, said a forest officer. Khair wood is used for making catechu (kattha) and used in traditional medicine, and in high demand.

The RFO, Vikas Desai, 32, and his staff had placed barricades on the main Ukai road at Songadh check post based on a tip off that a vehicle carrying khair wood (Acacia catechu) smuggled from the forest would pass by, early Monday between 5 am and 6 am.

One of the two persons in the vehicle carrying the prohibited timber was also killed in the crash. The driver of the timber vehicle, Hitesh Vasava, was booked for rash and negligent driving and arrested late in the evening. (Express Photo) One of the two persons in the vehicle carrying the prohibited timber was also killed in the crash. The driver of the timber vehicle, Hitesh Vasava, was booked for rash and negligent driving and arrested late in the evening. (Express Photo)

After spotting the vehicle loaded with khair wood, the forest department officials tried to flag it down, but the driver sped and broke the barricades and escaped. Police sources said Tapti Range RFO Vikas Desai immediately got into his car and chased the speeding vehicle while the other forest officials followed in the government jeeps behind. The alleged timber smuggler’s speeding vehicle hit a parked trailer near Songadh check post, into which RFO Desai’s car crashed.

Tapi Deputy Superintendent of Police Ishwar Parmar said: “The vehicle of the smugglers hit a parked container on the service road near the Songadh check post. The RFO’s car hit the smuggler’s vehicle from behind, leading to a triple accident. The driver of the vehicle carrying the smuggled logs escaped from the spot, while his aide, Rehan Gamit (23), died on the spot. The forest officials following the RFO car reached the spot and found RFO’s in a mangled state, and Desai was lying motionless inside the car.”

The bodies of Desai and Gamit were taken to the Vyara Civil Hospital, where a postmortem was conducted. Desai, originally from Bhatsar village of Chanasma taluka in Patan district, was cremated in Ahmedabad where his family comprising his wife, a five-year-old son and parents live.

Story continues below this ad

Desai earlier worked as a Deputy Section Officer in the Secretariat, Gandhinagar, and joined the Forest Department three years back.

An FIR was lodged at Uchhal police station against the driver of the vehicle carrying timber, Hitesh Vasava, under BNS sections 281 (rash or negligent driving on any public way that endangers human life or risks injury to others), 125(a) (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or personal safety), 125 (b) (rashly or negligent act that endangers human life or safety, and subsequently causes hurt to another person), 106(1) ( causing the death of a person through a rash or negligent act that does not amount to culpable homicide) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Surat Deputy Conservator of Forest Puneet Nayyar said three logs of Khair wood were seized from the vehicle.

“The RFO had got information in the early morning about the theft of Khairwood from the forest area, so he alerted the staff and maintained a watch, and later it resulted in the accident and his death. The police are carrying out investigations into the incident, and we will also conduct a separate probe to identify the gang involved in such illegal activities in coordination with the Forest Department officials of Nandurbar,” Nayyar said.

Story continues below this ad

The forest department officials of Surat and Tapi shifted the body of the RFO to Ahmedabad, where his family lives. The final rites were carried out in the presence of his parents, his wife, son and other family members and forest department officials.

The body of Rehan Gamit was handed over to his relatives in Sarjamdi village. Dy SP Parmar said, “We are trying to identify others involved in stealing the Khair-wood from the forest.”

Minister pays tributes

State Forest and Environment Minister Arjunbhai Modhwadia paid heartfelt tributes to the RFO at his house in Ahmedabad.

The minister said, “Upon receiving information about smugglers who were fleeing after stealing valuable timber, RFO Vikas Desai took immediate action. He was martyred in a tragic accident while chasing the smugglers’ vehicle. Such a fearless officer who sacrificed his life for the protection of forests and nature will always be a source of inspiration for the entire forest department family”.

Story continues below this ad

“Human civilization will survive only if we safeguard our forests. The sacrifice of Vikas Desai will never be forgotten,” the minister added.

Stating that a thorough investigation into the incident has been initiated, the Forest Minister made it clear that strict action will be taken against any illegal activity that damages forest resources.

Minister of State for Forest Pravinbhai Mali also expressed his deep condolences to the family of the RFO. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Dr Jaipal Singh, officers Bhavani Prasad, Puneet Nayyar, Anshuman Sharma, Anand Kumar and employees of the forest department participated in Desai’s funeral procession in Ahmedabad on Monday.