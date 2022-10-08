Gujarat revives meal programme for construction workers ahead of polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Gujarat government has revived its Shramik Annapurna Yojana to provide construction workers with a nutritious meal once a day at the reduced price of Rs 5.

“The Shramik Annapurna Yojana, which was started to provide nutritious meals to construction workers, had to be stopped because of the Covid-19 lockdown. We are restarting this scheme and the meals will be provided at Rs 5 instead of Rs 10. In order words, a family of five will be able to have a full meal for just Rs 25,” said Anju Sharma, additional chief secretary of the labour and employment department, after relaunching the scheme on Saturday.

The scheme was launched by the Vijay Rupani government in July 2017, ahead of the Assembly elections that year. Saffron-coloured food stalls with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi then gave out meals to registered construction workers.

“The menu has also been changed. To provide more protein, pulses and jaggery have also been included. These meals were made available at 119 ‘kadia nakas’ (places where labourers gather in the morning in search of work). Now 140 such ‘kadia nakas’, in all the districts, will be covered,” Sharma said at the event where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present.

“At places where more than 50 construction workers are employed, arrangements will be made to provide food at the construction site,” the IAS officer added.

The chief minister also launched a Shram Sanman portal to digitise schemes meant for organised workers.