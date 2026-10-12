Gujarat revises procurement policy by adding off-road vehicles to list

The revised policy of 2026 has added two more categories to the kind of vehicles to be procured for the government: F and F1.

To meet changing needs, the Gujarat government on Monday announced a revised policy for vehicle procurement.

One of the key aspects of the revised policy is the inclusion of two categories of vehicles: for field inspection and enforcement, and off-road duties. Before this, the government was following the vehicle procurement policy of 2023.

The announcement was made by the state government in an official release on Monday.

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Under the vehicle procurement policy of 2023, vehicles were prescribed according to designation and responsibility under six main categories, from Category-A to Category-E, including the subcategory A1.

Category-A covered ministers and the Chief Secretary; Category-A1 covered VVIP state guests; Category-B covered heads of various constitutional bodies, boards, corporations and similar institutions; Category-C covered district-level officials, including Collectors, District Development Officers (DDOs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs); Category-D covered Heads of Departments and equivalent officials; and Category-E provided for staff cars for government offices.