Gujarat revises procurement policy by adding off-road vehicles to list

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To meet changing needs, the Gujarat government on Monday announced a revised policy for vehicle procurement.
One of the key aspects of the revised policy is the inclusion of two categories of vehicles: for field inspection and enforcement, and off-road duties. Before this, the government was following the vehicle procurement policy of 2023.
The announcement was made by the state government in an official release on Monday.
Under the vehicle procurement policy of 2023, vehicles were prescribed according to designation and responsibility under six main categories, from Category-A to Category-E, including the subcategory A1.
Category-A covered ministers and the Chief Secretary; Category-A1 covered VVIP state guests; Category-B covered heads of various constitutional bodies, boards, corporations and similar institutions; Category-C covered district-level officials, including Collectors, District Development Officers (DDOs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs); Category-D covered Heads of Departments and equivalent officials; and Category-E provided for staff cars for government offices.
The revised policy of 2026 has added two more categories to the kind of vehicles to be procured for the government: F and F1.
Category F is designated for field inspection/enforcement vehicles. It includes the Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 4X4, Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5, Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O), Kia Carens Clavis HTE (O), Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXI Plus, Toyota Rumion V, Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro 39.4 kWh (E-vehicle) and Tata Nexon EV Creative 45 (E-vehicle).
Highlighting an aspect of the revision, the release stated, “A particularly noteworthy aspect is the explicit inclusion of two electric vehicles in this new field category. This means that the use of EVs under the government vehicle policy is no longer limited to vehicles for regular government office use; EV options are now also available for applications such as field inspection and enforcement.”
Category F1 is designated for officers on off-road duties.
“This category has been introduced specifically for officers performing off-road duties in departments such as Home; Forest and Environment; Industries and Mines; Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar; Panchayats and Rural Housing; Ports and Transport; Roads and Buildings; and Revenue,” the release said.
“In addition to all vehicles listed under Category-F, Category-F1 includes specialised off-road vehicles such as the Tata Yodha Pickup, Isuzu V-Cross 4WD Z, Mahindra Bolero Pick-Up 4WD and Mahindra Bolero Camper Gold RX 4WD. This provision makes vehicle selection more practical for officers working in forest areas, remote regions, on unpaved roads, in mineral-rich areas, at construction and development project sites, and in other challenging geographical conditions,” it added.
“Overall, the 2023 policy established a structured, designation-based framework for government vehicle procurement, while the 2026 amendment adds function-based requirements. In particular, the inclusion of EVs in the new field category, the creation of a separate category for field inspection and enforcement, and the approval of 4WD and pickup vehicles for off-road operations are three key aspects that make the 2026 amendment more practical,” the release said.
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