Gujarat: Retired IAS officer booked for ‘framing’ incorrect govt records

A retired IAS officer was booked by the Panchmahal police for allegedly framing incorrect government records in connection with multiple land ownership petitions, when he was the Panchmahal-Godhra collector in 2017-18.

According to police, S K Langa, a retired IAS officer, who was the collector of Panchmahal-Godhra from April 2017 to August 2018, was booked at Godhra B division police station, for allegedly favoring three applicants in land ownership-related petitions on a “pick and choose” basis and issuing circular in their favor, thereby bypassing the provisions set in the regard by the state government.

Langa has been booked under IPC sections 217 for public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfeiture and 218 for public servant framing incorrect record.

The complainant, in this case, is Mahipalsinh Chudasma, the resident additional collector of Panchmahal-Godhra.

As per the initial complaint filed by Chudasma, during Langa’s tenure as the Panchmahal collector, multiple petitions related to land in Godhra had arrived at the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Godhra office for a review.

“In this case, three applicants Sheelaben Manglani, Rohit Kumar Luhana, and Dhanvantiben Dharsiyani, had purchased auctioned government land and as per provisions at that time, they had entered their names under Form 7(B) as farmers. Then a complaint was received at the Krishi and Mamlatdar office stating that the applicants were not farmers. After the then Mamlatdar had ruled the applicants as farmers. the petitions were sent for review and confirmation to the SDM as per the process. As many as 51 such land-related petitions were pending at the SDM Godhra office,” said Chudasma in his complaint.

He later added that Langa, as the then District Collector of Panchmahal, allgedly exceeded powers to grant undue favour to the three applicants on a pick and choose basis.

“As per provisions set by the state government, the applications pending for review at the SDM office will have to be probed by the SDM only. Langa, who was the then district collector of Panchmahal, was aware of these applicants. Misusing his power, he adopted a pick and choose a method to issue circulars without any noting, in order to save people from criminal proceedings and their land getting forfeited.”

Later, Himanshu Solanki, Superintendent of Police of Panchmahal-Godhra told The Indian Express, “We had received a written complaint from the resident additional collector and an FIR has been filed against SK Langa in this regard. A deputy superintendent of police officer has been made the investigating officer in the case. We are collecting land records and other documents from the SDM and collector’s office as of now for investigation.”