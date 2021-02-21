Gujarat: Resurfacing of SVPI airport on the cards

Flight operation at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad is likely to be affected for nine days with the Adani Group, which manages the airport, set to submit a proposal to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for resurfacing the airport’s runway.

According to officials at the SVPI airport, the exercise is necessary to address “surface deterioration at a few places on the runway”.

“Runway maintenance from April 20 to 30 (except on April 24) from 11 am to 5 pm is planned to address the surface deterioration at a few places. This will ensure safety of operations and also ensure that there is no disruption (of flights) during the monsoon, starting from June. All domestic airlines have been informed about proposed runway closure,” an official spokesperson for Adani Group said.

The officials have not revealed how many flights may be cancelled or rescheduled due to the nine-day resurfacing work.

“The exact number of flights that will be affected is not ascertained yet. AAIAL is working with Airlines and ATC (Air Traffic Control) to accommodate a maximum number of flights before and after the runway closure so that the travelling public is not inconvenienced. The touchdown zone of the runway and a few other places on the runway and taxiway will be repaired. The complete recarpeting of the runway is being planned after November,” the spokesperson said.