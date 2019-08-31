Gujarat: Residential society in Vadia village asks members not to sell property to Dalits, Muslims

A residential colony in Vadia village of Nandod taluka in Narmada district has “suggested” its members to refrain from selling properties to members of the Muslim and Dalit communities. The “suggestion”, which attracted the ire of the Dalit community, was part of a multiple-point pamphlet that the society later claimed was just part of a “list of agendas to be discussed at their society meeting”.

The pamphlet, which went viral on social media Thursday, mentioned several points about the society’s cultural events in view of the upcoming festivals as well as the charge to be levied on sale of properties. Among them, the society also mentioned that the members must “refrain from selling properties to the Muslim and Vankar (Dalit) communities”.

A representation from the Dalit community met the collector and “demanded action against the caste discrimination”. A member of the committee who submitted the memorandum said, “We have asked the District Collector to probe the matter and book those who are spreading hatred among communities with such discrimination. We are hopeful that action will be taken. These kind of diktats keep coming now and then and shake the faith of the community in the social justice system.”

Confirming the incident, I K Patel, Narmada District Collector, said, “When we sought a reply from the colony, they told us that it was just a draft of their agenda to be discussed at a meeting and they were not passing any such rule. It was a list prepared based on the suggestions received from their resident members. We have accepted this reply but will keep a watch on the issue and initiate probe if discrimination happens.”

The circular, however, mentions that the points are “decisions passed by the society in its meeting, which are binding on all members”. Pinkal Patel, the president of the society, said, “The pamphlet was not a resolution of the society but a draft of the meeting agenda to invite thoughts of the members.”