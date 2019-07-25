Gujarat: Residential societies in Rajkot told to manage their own wet waste

To ensure waste segregation at source and the decentralised processing of municipal solid waste, Rajkot Municipal Corporation has issued a notification directing bulk waste generators, including residential welfare associations, to put in place arrangements to segregate wet waste and dry waste generated on their premises and to set up facilities to process and dispose of biodegradable waste.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani directed all bulk waste generators to put in place facilities for segregation of kitchen and vegetable waste at source and also for their processing and disposal by garden composting/pit composting or biomethanation process within 30 days. Such facilities must be registered with the RMC.

Violators could face action under Section 376 of the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations (GPMC) Act and Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016. Section 376 of GPMC Act empowers a municipal commissioner to stop the use of a premises that causes nuisance. The SWM Rules authorises a local body to fine a waste generator for littering and for non-segregation.

SWM Rules define all government premises, hotels, hostels as well as market associations and residential welfare associations (RWAs) who generate more than 100 kg of municipal solid waste per day as bulk waste generators.

“These rules make it incumbent upon it (RWA) to segregate dry and wet waste, dispose of wet waste by garden composting or biomethanation process and hand over dry waste to the urban local body (ULB),” an official release of the RMC said.

Rajkot city has a population of around 15 lakh. The city generates around 600 metric tonnes of solid waste a day. But civic officers say that more than 60 per cent of this waste consists of wet waste, which can be converted into manure or used to produce biogas.

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation collects waste door-to-door in the city and segregates it at garbage stations before transporting it to Nakravadi village on the outskirts of the city for processing and disposal. The civic body had distributed dustbins among households to keep dry and wet waste separate and hand over both bins separately to the civic body so that segregation is done at source itself. Civic officers say that wet waste increases the weight of unsegregated waste, which leads to increased transportation cost. Also, processing mixed waste is difficult, they add.

Rajkot was declared the ninth cleanest city of the country in Swachh Survekshan, 2019, the results of which were declared in March this year.