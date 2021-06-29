Gujarat: Resident Doctor of Sola Hospital assaulted

Taking cognisance, police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 323 for causing hurt, 324 for causing grievous hurt, 332 for assaulting public servant, 294b for obscenity.

Two men were booked for allegedly assaulting a resident doctor at the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) Hospital in Sola area of Ahmedabad on Monday.

According to the police, an FIR was lodged at Sola High Court police station against Harish Parmar and Jigar Parmar, both residents of Wankarvas in Sola village of Ahmedabad, for allegedly slapping Dr Hitesh Chauhan, resident doctor at GMERS Hospital, and assaulting one another resident, in the emergency ward of the hospital around 1.45 am on Monday.

According to police, the accused had met with road accident and reached the hospital’s emergency ward for treatment.

“The accused met with an accident at Bhagwat intersection road in Ahmedabad and received injuries on their hands, head and legs… I had asked them to go to the X-ray department and asked Jigar to get a stretcher for his friend. Jigar started fooling around while getting the stretcher and I asked him to stay quiet… He started hurling expletives and slapped me… My help Arvind Kumar tried to intervene and he was also assaulted…” said Dr Chauhan in his complaint.

