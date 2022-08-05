Gujarat reports first suspected case of monkeypox in Jamnagar

Gujarat on Thursday reported a suspected case of monkeypox in a 29-year-old man with no travel history. He was isolated at GG Hospital in Jamnagar on Thursday and his sample has been sent to BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad and National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune.

The man, a native of Nava Nagna village in Jamnagar, had reported “high fever since the past two to three days and has lesions or blisters on his hand and feet,” said Dr Saugata Chatterjee of GG Hospital.

Dr Chatterjee added that his close contacts and family members have not exhibited any symptoms so far.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department Manoj Aggarwal said that two samples were taken from the patient, with one sent to BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad and another to NIV Pune for validation, as per protocol.

“The sample was sent today and the test result is expected in 8-10 hours. However protocol requires that we send samples to NIV Pune for validating results, so both samples of the patient will be tested at the two centres simultaneously, and results declared only after NIV Pune completes the testing,” said Aggarwal.

India has so far recorded eight cases of monkeypox and one death.