Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Gujarat reports 979 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero death

The state now has 5,781 active cases, of which 14 patients are on ventilator support.

By: PTI | Ahmedabad |
July 28, 2022 1:47:29 am
As many as 3.19 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day. (File)

Gujarat reported 979 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising its overall tally to 12,50,988, but no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

The number of statewide fatalities remained unchanged at 10,964, said the department in a release.

With 873 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the count of recovered cases rose to 12,34,243, it said.

The state now has 5,781 active cases, of which 14 patients are on ventilator support, said the release.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 344 new cases, followed by Mensaha with 103, Vadodara 74, Surat 72, Rajkot 55, and Kutch 46 cases, among others.

As many as 3.19 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, pushing up the tally of doses administered so far in the state to 11.46 crore, said the department.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has eight active cases of the respiratory illness, officials said, Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,50,988, new cases 979, death toll 10,964, recoveries 12,34,243, active cases 5,781, people tested so far – figures not released.

