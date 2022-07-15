scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Gujarat reports 737 new Covid cases, one death

After the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) resumed declaring micro-containment zones from July 7 after five months, the civic body is now easing the restrictions, with 10 such active zones as of Thursday compared to the 12 as of July 11.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 15, 2022 1:15:41 am
Daily cases has been on a rise in Ahmedabad city.

Gujarat reported 737 new Covid-19 cases Thursday, while one death related to the infection was reported from Ahmedabad city, the first after June 15.

However, daily cases has been increasing in the city with 299 cases on Thursday compared to 254 cases recorded in Ahmedabad city on July 13.

The state’s active case tally went up to 4,274, though that of Ahmedabad — city and rural limits combined — declined marginally from 1,748 on July 13 to 1,742 on Thursday.

Most of the micro-containment zones since July 7 have been in the south west, west and north west areas of Sarkhej, South Bopal, New Ranip, Navrangpura, Motera, Jodhpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpura, Paldi and Thaltej.

Vadodara city and rural limits combined reported 63 new cases, a spike since July 8 when it had recorded 64 new cases and was indicating a downward decline in daily new cases since.

