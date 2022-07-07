Gujarat reports 717 new Covid cases, highest in five months

Gujarat on Thursday reported 717 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number of daily cases recorded since mid-February.

While Ahmedabad city reported 309 new cases — 43 per cent of the state’s daily caseload of Thursday — smaller districts such as Mehsana, Valsad, Patan and Morbi are now seeing a rise.

As of Thursday the state has a total of 3,879 active cases, with only one patient on a ventilator, the state health bulletin said.

Patan district, where 19 new cases were detected, recorded a significant rise from the single-digit daily cases that the district has been reporting on most days since June 25.

District Collector Supreet Singh Gulati said that Thursday’s rise was largely propelled by increased testing.

“We were testing around 600-700 samples a day earlier which we increased to around 1,900 tests today, from which 19 cases were detected. We are not seeing any clusters so we have not declared any containment zones and of the 59 active cases at present, all are mild with not a single patient hospitalised. Some cases also do not have any travel history,” Gulati said.

Meanwhile, Surat — city and rural limits combined — reported 116 new cases. Surat at present has 702 active cases and Ahmedabad has 1,685 active cases.

Valsad district, neighbouring to Surat, reported 21 new cases, and the district has been reporting over 20 cases each day since June 29, even reporting 33 new cases on July 1.

According to Valsad district collector Agre Kshipra Suryakantrao, hospitalisation has remained low.

“As of two days ago, only two were hospitalised and they too were on room air. The test positivity rate hovers around 1.25 to 1.45 per cent. Most of those who test positive have taken two doses of the vaccine and about 30 per cent of the above 60 years’ age group has been covered with the booster dose,” said Suryakantrao.