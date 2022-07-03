Gujarat reports 580 Covid cases, zero deaths

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 3, 2022 12:32:07 am
July 3, 2022 12:32:07 am
Gujarat on Saturday reported 580 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,33,242, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,947, a state health department official said.
The recovery count increased by 391 during the day to touch 12,18,817, leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,478, he said.
Ahmedabad reported 236 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Surat with 106 cases, Vadodara 36 and Mehsana 29 cases, among other districts, he added. A government release said 11.15 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 39,438
Saturday.
Best of Express Premium
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd