scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat reports 580 Covid cases, zero deaths

The recovery count increased by 391 during the day to touch 12,18,817, leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,478, he said.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 3, 2022 12:32:07 am
A teenager gets the Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat. (Express file photo)

Gujarat on Saturday reported 580 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,33,242, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,947, a state health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 391 during the day to touch 12,18,817, leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,478, he said.

More from Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad reported 236 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Surat with 106 cases, Vadodara 36 and Mehsana 29 cases, among other districts, he added. A government release said 11.15 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 39,438
Saturday.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEMPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEM
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
More Premium Stories >>

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement