Gujarat reports 455 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

Number of new Covid-19 cases declined further to 455, while deaths remained at six Sunday. The total case count in Gujarat has reached 8,28,615 and toll 9,997. Among the fresh cases reported Sunday, Surat reported the highest of 96 followed by Vadodara 72, Ahmedabad 55 and Rajkot 46. Also, Surat and Vadodara reported one death each whereas in Ahmedabad two Covid deaths were recorded.

With Sunday’s new cases, Ahmedabad recorded 2,27,819 total cases followed by Surat with 1,42,592, Vadodara 77,079 and Rajkot 58,308. On vaccination, the state has crossed two crore mark.