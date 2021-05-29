Gujarat reports 2,230 new Covid cases; govt preparing for third wave, says CM

A Covid patient in critical condition gets admitted at the Civil hospital, Asarwa in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat on Saturday reported 2,230 new Covid-19 cases and 29 others succumbed to the infection across the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that while “no prediction is perfect”, the state government is “moving forward assuming that there will be a third wave.”

Rupani was speaking on the sidelines of Mahatma Mandir after taking a tour of the 900-bed Covid-19 facility that has been set up at Mahatma Mandir as a joint collaboration of the state government and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and funded by the Tata Trust. As per Rupani, the facility at present is equipped to be made operational within 24 hours, if need arises.

CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp today reviewed the preparedness at the 900-bed Covid Hospital jointly set-up by Gujarat Govt & @DRDO_India at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar which can be made operational within 24-hours if the need arises due to possible third wave of the Corona pandemic. pic.twitter.com/2LGYj0Falt — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) May 29, 2021

Rupani also assured that the state government is working on a detailed action plan for a possible third wave “based on experiences from the first and second wave in a time-bound manner,” taking into account all possible factors such as the possibility of more children being affected, of a steeper surge considering 25,000 cases a day. He added that the action plan will also be made public “very soon”.

To ensure steady supply of oxygen, the state plans to set up a pressure swing absorption oxygen plant of 300 tonnes, Rupani added.

Meanwhile, Hazira-based steel company Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India on Saturday announced that it has privately procured 33,000 doses of Covishield vaccines and will administer to those in the age group of 18 years and above across all operational locations of the company in India.