Gujarat reports 1,206 Covid cases, 7 deaths

Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,026 new Covid-19 cases, taking the case tally to 2,34,569. Another 1,252 patients were discharged, taking the total discharged patients to nearly 2.18 lakh. As many as seven patients succumbed to the infection during the day.

The decline in Ahmedabad district, including in its city limits continue, reporting 220 new cases on Saturday.

The entire district tested only about 3,896 samples on December 18, the lowest such number seen since July-end.

The district, otherwise sees 10,000-odd samples tested each day. This comes at a time when the Supreme Court on December 18 in a suo motu PIL regarding ‘proper treatment of Covid-19 patients’, directed, “There shall be more and more testing and to declare the correct facts and figures.”

