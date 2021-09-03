Gujarat reopens schools for classes 6-8, low turnout in private schools

Government and grant-in-aid schools recorded higher attendance compared to private schools as Gujarat reopened schools for classes 6 to 8 on Thursday after over six months even as private schools have decided to open in phases.

As per the attendance records of nearly 9,900 private schools and 33,800 government and grant-in-aid schools provided by the education department, the latter recorded an average of 34 per cent attendance against 12 per cent in private schools.

“Most of the private schools have decided to open from Monday while a few that have resumed physical classes are doing it in phases. The ones that reopened recorded an average of 30 per cent attendance today,” said president of Association for Promotion of Prominent Schools (AOPS), Manan Choksi.

The AOPS has made several representations to the state government urging to allow reopening of schools and conducting compulsory physical exams from Class 6.

Gujarat Self-financing School Management Federation president Bharat Gajipara said, “With the festive vacations, around 40 per cent students attended today. Also many schools had announced a week-long vacations. So they will reopen from Monday,” Bharat Gajipara said.

“Unlike last time when we started slowly and by the time everyone came we had to again close down due to second wave, this time we were quick in opening our schools,” Choksi, who is also director of chain of Udgam schools, said.

In the government and grant-in-aid schools, average attendance in Class 6 was 35 per cent, while classes 7 and 8 recorded 33 per cent each. The same in private schools was an average 12 per cent for class 6, 7 and 8 each.

The schools are facing challenges of transport facility and difficulties in conducting online classes simultaneously. “Since parents are asking for transport facility before giving consent, it still remains a challenge. Also, conducting both physical and online classes for students simultaneously is a challenge. We have also realised that in schools that are doing good in online classes, parents are not ready to send their wards to schools,” Choksi said on the 40 schools under AOPS.

Among districts, for government and grant-in-aid schools, Surat city, Rajkot city and Porbandar recorded the lowest attendance of 19 per cent, 15 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively while the highest was in Navsari that recorded 55 per cent attendance.

In private schools, Ahmedabad city, Botad, Jamnagar and Porbandar recorded the lowest attendance of around 5 per cent.