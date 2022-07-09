scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Gujarat removes height restriction on idols for Ganesh Chaturthi

Notably, in view of the pandemic in 2021, the Gujarat government had put a four feet and two feet restriction on the height of idols installed in public places and homes, respectively.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 9, 2022 6:08:28 pm
The guidelines for the immersion of Ganesh idols have been kept unchanged.(Representational/unsplash)

The Gujarat government released a statement Saturday lifting restrictions on the height of idols for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Notably, in view of the pandemic in 2021, the Gujarat government had put a four feet and two feet restriction on the height of idols installed in public places and homes, respectively. “As all the restrictions related to Covid-19 are not in force after March 31, 2022, chief minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to end height restrictions on Ganesh idols for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival,” the statement issued by the government read.

However, the guidelines for the immersion of Ganesh idols have been kept unchanged. The guidelines include a ban on idols made of plastic, and plaster of paris, among others. Specific guidelines relating to the immersion of idols have also been issued.

On Friday, there were 636 fresh Covid-19 cases in Gujarat.

