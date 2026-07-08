Gujarat removes 20-m length norm for fishing boats to avail diesel VAT relief

The state of Gujrat has expanded its Diesel VAT Relief Scheme to cover all mechanised fishing vessels, including deep-sea boats. (Reuters Photo)

The Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to do away with the 20-metre length restriction for mechanised fishing boats in availing benefits under the Diesel VAT Relief Scheme in the “larger interest of the fishing community”.

The decision was taken in a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

“…under the earlier provisions, only mechanised fishing boats measuring less than 20 metres in length were eligible for the scheme. The State Cabinet has now removed this restriction in the larger interest of the fishing community.

As a result, all mechanised fishing boats in Gujarat, including deep-sea fishing boats, will now be eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme,” state government spokesperson and minister Jitu Vaghani said, according to an official statement.

“…with this decision, more than 18,000 registered mechanised fishing boats across Gujarat will become eligible for diesel VAT relief,“ Vaghani added.