Gujarat removes 20-m length norm for fishing boats to avail diesel VAT relief

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The Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to do away with the 20-metre length restriction for mechanised fishing boats in availing benefits under the Diesel VAT Relief Scheme in the “larger interest of the fishing community”.
The decision was taken in a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
“…under the earlier provisions, only mechanised fishing boats measuring less than 20 metres in length were eligible for the scheme. The State Cabinet has now removed this restriction in the larger interest of the fishing community.
As a result, all mechanised fishing boats in Gujarat, including deep-sea fishing boats, will now be eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme,” state government spokesperson and minister Jitu Vaghani said, according to an official statement.
“…with this decision, more than 18,000 registered mechanised fishing boats across Gujarat will become eligible for diesel VAT relief,“ Vaghani added.
The release also stated, “…all eligible mechanised fishing boats will be issued a diesel card under the scheme. Cardholders will receive diesel VAT relief of up to Rs 15 per litre. However, if the applicable VAT is less than Rs 15 per litre, the subsidy will be limited to the actual VAT amount.”
Quoting Vaghani, the release said, “…extending this benefit to fishermen operating small, medium and large mechanised boats alike will significantly reduce their daily fuel expenses, strengthen their financial condition and enhance their income.”
To avail the benefits of the scheme, it is mandatory to register the boat on the Real Craft Portal — an online facility of the Central government for the registration and licensing of fishermen’s boats.
Vaghani urged the fishermen who have not registered their boats on the Real Craft Portal to do so at the earliest.
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