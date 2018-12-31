Gujarat: Remove propaganda of Urban Maoists in academia, says ABVP

THE national executive committee of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the RSS, here on Sunday passed a resolution on the “need of removing Maoist propaganda in academia”, saying “all the syllabus devised by Urban Maoists should be revised to depict correct history and cultural values of Bharat”.

The resolution also “defined” “Urban Maoists” as those “who are not the same Maoists fighting for armed revolution in jungles but people who are very much around us, providing intellectual strength to this fake idea of revolution”.

“They work in the disguise of so called intellectuals, academicians, artists and civil society activists in their NGOs. The strategy of Urban Maoists is to use the resources of the state against the state,” it added.

“There is a need to stop writers and academicians who are trying to divide the country on the basis of religion, language and caste by commenting on national integration its culture and values. Also, all those who have legal cases against them or have been sentenced, these persons should be banned from visiting campuses and debarred from delivering lectures as faculty in all the educational and training institutes,” said ABVP’s national general secretary Ashish Chauhan.

Meanwhile, in another resolution, the ABVP demanded that the process of appointment of regular teachers on vacant posts should be started immediately, adding that short-term ad hoc and contract-based appointments were atrocities to the long term vision of cosmopolitan education.

The students’ outfit also criticised the semester system, claiming that these are the demands that have been received by maximum number of students. “We will strongly take up these issues with universities and state governments. If needed, we will protest and also sit on dharna against the semester system in states like Gujarat. Already, with the efforts of ABVP, states of Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh has already removed these,” said Chauhan.

Chauhan demanded that consideration of semester system as a standard system by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and mandatory implementation of this semester system in colleges with lack of infrastructure makes it a compulsion and binding should be removed.