Gujarat relaxes pre-PTC admission age limit to 30 years

Candidates can now apply for admission to an institution in any medium in which they have studied in either Class 10 or Class 12.

The Gujarat government on Thursday raised the maximum age for admission to pre-PTC (Primary Teachers’ Certificate) colleges by six years to 30 years.

The move aims to help youth “who wish to pursue a career in education after a certain delay”, as per an official note.

Other reforms in admissions for Pre-PTC Diploma in Early Childhood Education (DECEd) colleges include an increase in the number of seats and reservations for EWS candidates and those with disabilities. Against the earlier sanctioned capacity of 50 seats per class, the number has now been increased to 62.

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Under the revised admission framework, 17 seats are reserved for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes candidates under the 27 per cent reservation; four seats for Scheduled Caste candidates under the 7 per cent reservation and nine seats for Scheduled Tribe candidates under the 15 per cent reservation rule. There will be 26 seats in the general category as per the 41 per cent allocation, while for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), six seats have been provided for the first time under the 10 per cent reservation.