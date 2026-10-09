Gujarat relaxes pre-PTC admission age limit to 30 years

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The Gujarat government on Thursday raised the maximum age for admission to pre-PTC (Primary Teachers’ Certificate) colleges by six years to 30 years.
The move aims to help youth “who wish to pursue a career in education after a certain delay”, as per an official note.
Other reforms in admissions for Pre-PTC Diploma in Early Childhood Education (DECEd) colleges include an increase in the number of seats and reservations for EWS candidates and those with disabilities. Against the earlier sanctioned capacity of 50 seats per class, the number has now been increased to 62.
Under the revised admission framework, 17 seats are reserved for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes candidates under the 27 per cent reservation; four seats for Scheduled Caste candidates under the 7 per cent reservation and nine seats for Scheduled Tribe candidates under the 15 per cent reservation rule. There will be 26 seats in the general category as per the 41 per cent allocation, while for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), six seats have been provided for the first time under the 10 per cent reservation.
“These reforms will provide more convenient and wider opportunities for candidates from various sections who wish to seek admission to pre-PTC colleges. As a result, the reforms may also play an important role in developing a pool of trained and qualified teachers for the pre-primary education sector,” the state government stated in the official release.
The earlier age limit for admission to these colleges was 24 years. As per the revised rules, a candidate should not be more than 30 years of age as on July 1 of that academic year. In addition, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, EWS and physically challenged will be given an additional five-year relaxation in the maximum age limit.
More flexibility in choice of medium
The rules regarding the medium of instruction for admission have also been made flexible. Candidates can now apply for admission to an institution in any medium in which they have studied in either Class 10 or Class 12. If seats remain vacant in a particular medium and a candidate has studied a language other than their original medium in Class 10 and Class 12, the candidate may also seek admission in the medium of another language as per their preference.
5% seats reserved for persons with disabilities
In a step towards inclusive education, 5 per cent of the total available seats have been reserved for persons with disabilities. “This provision has been made in accordance with Section 32 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 of the Government of India. While selecting candidates with disabilities, it will be ensured that their disability does not hinder the performance of duties associated with the teaching profession. A provision has also been made for distributing the 5 per cent reserved seats equally among the various prescribed disability categories. Eligible candidates will be admitted to colleges based on their preference and merit,” an official release issued by the state government stated.
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