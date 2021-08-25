Gujarat relaxes night curfew for Janmashtami, Ganesh puja

The Gujarat government on Tuesday night announced relaxation in night curfew for eight metropolitan cities of the state on August 30 and from September 9 to 19 in view of the upcoming Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi festivals.

According to a release by the state government, a maximum of 200 people are allowed inside temple premises during the celebrations, in accordance with Covid guidelines. At present, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Junagadh are under curfew from 11 pm to 6 am.

The statement by the information department stated, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the core committee meeting has taken certain decisions to ensure that people can celebrate the upcoming Janmashtami and Ganesha Utsav festivals. For Janmashtami, to celebrate the birth festival of Lord Krishna around 12 am on August 30, the night curfew will be implemented from 1 am. A maximum of 200 persons will be allowed inside temple premises at once for darshan while following the SOPs and guidelines related to coronavirus.”

“The devotees can stand at a distance of two feet from each other and circle the “gol kund” while doing darshan… A maximum of 200 persons will be allowed for Shobha Yatra on Janmashtami on decided routes across the state. No permission will be given for ‘Matki Fod’ festival during Janmashtami celebrations (sic),” it added.

For Ganesha Utsava celebrations, the statement said, “Night curfew in eight metropolitan cities will be relaxed to 12 am from September 9 to 19… At public places, idols with height of four feet while in private spaces, idols with height of two feet will be allowed. Devotees must keep a social distancing of two feet among each other while standing encircling the Gol Kund in temples, following the SOPs…”

The statement added, “Permission has been given for only puja ceremony and prasad distribution ceremony at public places where Ganesha Utsava will be celebrated… no other religious or social function will be allowed. For the Ganesha Sthapana and Visarjan events, maximum 15 people will be allowed in one vehicle(sic).”