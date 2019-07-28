Gujarat: ‘Reduction in GST on e-vehicles & charging stations to impact state revenues’

Seeking compensation for the Gujarat government, Arvind Agarwal, the additional chief secretary, finance department, Saturday said the reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on e-vehicles and charging stations will impact the revenue of the state in the long run.

“As the secretary of the finance department, I cannot overlook the tax implications posed by e-vehicles. Vehicles of all kinds are a very important source of revenue for the state and central governments, so far as GST is concerned,” said Agarwal, in his special address at an event organised for e-mobility here.

“We support the Centre under the GST council’s policy to reduce the GST on e-vehicles… However, as we see more and more e-vehicles being purchased at far lesser duty – the normal vehicles have a very high percentage of GST – you will find that the total tax revenue of the state is impacted. In the short and medium term, I do not find much impact, but in the long term, there would be and we would support the measures of the Centre to see that the revenues of the state government are compensated,” he said before the GST Council met in New Delhi to reduce the GST rates on electric vehicles and charging stations.

Before rushing back to Gandhinagar to attend the GST Council meeting through a video conference on Saturday morning, Agarwal said, “There would be an inverted duty structure even after the GST council reduces the GST on e-vehicles and charging stations. So this also could be addressed so that there is no adverse fall out on the state government.”

New policy on anvil

Earlier in his speech, Agarwal spoke about the Gujarat government’s decision to introduce a policy for providing incentives for electric vehicles. “We are in the process of preparing a policy for giving incentives to electric vehicles and the related infrastructure whether it is the batteries or the charging stations. This is under preparation,” he said while going on to applaud the Suzuki Corporation and Tata Group for deciding to manufacture electric vehicles at Mandal and batteries at Dholera SIR, respectively.

“I will share some of the e-initiatives undertaken by the state government. Very soon you will see a large number of e-autorickshaws in Gujarat. The Gujarat Energy Development Agency has a scheme for promoting e-rickshaws and authorisation of manufacturers for marketing and distribution of battery operated three-wheelers is under way,” Agarwal said pointing to the vehicular pollution caused by three-wheelers in the state.

The state government official also said that Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation “is in the process of inducting 300 electric buses. for day-to-day operations.”