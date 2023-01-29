scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Gujarat panchayat clerk recruitment exam postponed after paper leak

The police arrested one person in possession of the leaked paper and further investigations are on, said an official statement from the GPSSB.

The police arrested one person in possession of the leaked paper and further investigations are on, said an official statement from the GPSSB.
Gujarat panchayat clerk recruitment exam postponed after paper leak
Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has postponed the recruitment examination for the post of junior clerk (administration/account) slated to be held Sunday after its question paper was allegedly leaked.

The police arrested one person in possession of the leaked paper and further investigations are on, said an official statement from the GPSSB. Over 9.53 lakh candidates applied for the examination. As per the statement, the examination was scheduled between 11 am and noon in various districts of Gujarat.

“In the early morning of January 29, 2023, as per a tip-off, police arrested a suspect and after that person’s intense interrogation, a question paper of the examination was found in that person’s possession. In that regard, criminal steps are being taken up and further investigation is conducted with immediate effect. But in the largest interest of the candidates, the Board has postponed the competitive examination that was to be conducted on January 29, 2023, between 11 am and noon. The Board expresses inconvenience caused to the candidates,” stated the official statement from GPSSB.

In its statement, the Board also requested candidates not to go to examination centres and that a new date for the examination will be declared soon.

The GPSSB also announced free journeys for candidates in the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) buses showing their call letter for the examination.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 09:32 IST
