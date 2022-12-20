scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Gujarat records two Covid cases as Centre sounds alert

Of the two cases reported in the state on Tuesday, one was from Ahmedabad city and another from Banaskantha.

The state had on December 19 recorded one case of Covid-19— from Ahmedabad city. (Representational/File)
Gujarat reported two cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, when the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory to all states and union territories to sequence all positive case samples on a daily basis.

The Centre’s advisory comes amid the “sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China.”

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 11:24:05 pm
Gujarat: Bill to regularise unauthorised real-estate constructions passed

