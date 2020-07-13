Gujarat records new high of 879 Covid cases in a day as 13 die

Ahmedabad saw 172 people testing positive for Covid-19, with 152 of them from the municipal corporation areas. The total number of cases in the district has reached 23,095. (Representational) Ahmedabad saw 172 people testing positive for Covid-19, with 152 of them from the municipal corporation areas. The total number of cases in the district has reached 23,095. (Representational)

Gujarat recorded a new high of 879 Covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the state tally to 41,889. With 13 more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll has reached 2,065.

Surat has reported 251 new cases — 205 from the municipal corporation and 46 from the district areas. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases reported so far from Surat has reached 7,828. Surat also reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths on Sunday — five.

Ahmedabad saw 172 people testing positive for Covid-19, with 152 of them from the municipal corporation areas. The total number of cases in the district has reached 23,095. Four more deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, taking the toll to 1,519.

Vadodara reported its highest single-day spike of 75 cases on Sunday. As many as 515 samples were tested in the district, which is the highest in a single day. The total cases in Vadodara has crossed 3,000.

Bhavnagar and Rajkot districts reported 46 new cases each while in Junagadh, 42 people tested positive of Covid-19.

Adding to the existing 176 micro-containment zones in Ahmedabad, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) declared 14 new containment areas on Sunday. Also, one of the micro-containment zones — Mangal Murti apartment in Naranpura — with a population of 2,748 was removed from the micro-containment zones. As many as 189 areas are under micro-containment zones in the city.

Majority of the new micro containment zones are in the North West zone, five, followed by four in the East zone. The residential areas in Ghatlodiya, Bodakdev, Chandlodiya, Viratnagar, Amraiwadi, Vatva and Danilinda in South zone, Girdharnagar in the Central zone and Paldi and Chandkheda in the west zone are listed as containment zones.

Meanwhile, with head priest of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj yet to recover from Covid-19 as he remains critical and under observation at a private city hospital, the temple trust has appointed Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swami as his spiritual successor on Sunday.

On July 1, as many as eleven priests including the 78-year-old head priest of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan were admitted to various private hospitals in Ahmedabad after they tested positive for Covid-19.

The official statement issued by the temple stated that “due to his long-term illness and poor health condition, Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swami-shree Maharaj has not appointed his successor…. Following the process stated in the Sant-Parshad Mandal Bandharan, the senior sants, with the unanimous support of all other sants, have appointed Sadguru Shastri Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swami to be the spiritual heir of Shree Swaminarayan Gadi, and successor to Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj.”

