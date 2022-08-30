scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Gujarat records highest number of custodial deaths for second year

The state recorded a 53 per cent increase in custodial deaths in a year, with NCRB 2020 data recording 15 such cases.

Gujarat is followed by Maharashtra, which accounted for 21 custodial deaths in 2021. (Representational/File)

At 23, Gujarat has reported the highest number of custodial deaths among all states and Union territories across India for the second consecutive year, as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report of 2021.

The state recorded a 53 per cent increase in custodial deaths in a year, with NCRB 2020 data recording 15 such cases.

Across India, a total of 88 custodial deaths were reported in 2021, as compared to 76 in 2020.

Gujarat is followed by Maharashtra, which accounted for 21 custodial deaths in 2021.

In Gujarat, of the 23 custodial deaths, 22 deaths were reported as deaths in police custody or lock-up while they were not in remand, while one died while in police custody. Reasons for death in police custody includes nine who died by suicide, nine others who died due to illnesses, two who sustained injuries in police custody due to physical assault by police and one died allegedly trying to escape from custody.

Significantly, the NCRB 2021 report records that 12 policemen were arrested in Gujarat, compared to no such arrests being made in 2020. None had, however, died in 2020 for injuries sustained during police custody due to physical assault by police.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 03:32:11 am
