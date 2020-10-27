Gujarat records further dip in daily Covid cases

Testing continues to drop, with 50,900 samples taken on Monday. Jamnagar tested about 750 samples only. Only 10 districts tested more than 1,000 samples. (Representational)

Gujarat recorded a further dip by reporting 908 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 1.68 lakh. Jamnagar, which reported as many as 100 cases as of October 13, saw as few as 28 cases on Monday.

Testing continues to drop, with 50,900 samples taken on Monday. Jamnagar tested about 750 samples only. Only 10 districts tested more than 1,000 samples.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation declared nine new micro containment zones, while reporting nearly 160 new cases. The city currently has fewer than a 100 micro containment zones.

Gandhinagar and Mehsana, both districts which had been reporting over 40 cases since the past two weeks, reported 25 cases on Monday. Among those to test positive was Himanshu Upadhyay, a personnel from the Gujarat Information department, who notified that those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.