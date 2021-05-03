Gujarat records a dip in fresh cases, fatalities; Hardik tests positive

Ankita Patel, a 31-year-old paramedic, adjusts the oxygen mask of a woman inside an ambulance waiting to enter a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hospital for treatment, amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, India, April 29, 2021. Picture taken April 29, 2021. (REUTERS)

After a spate in the cases for weeks, Gujarat on Sunday reported a decline in the number of fresh coronavirus infections and fatalities. A total of 12,978 new cases were recorded on the day, which is the lowest since April 22, when 13,105 cases were reported. Gujarat reported 153 Covid-related deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel, meanwhile, tested positive for the infection Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Patel announced that he was under home care.

While the maximum caseload – 4,744 cases and 27 deaths, were reported from Ahmedabad, Surat saw a dip in both the numbers – 1,883 cases and 13 deaths. Most of the major districts also reported a decline in the new infection cases and deaths. Vadodara reported 735 cases and Rajkot 528 cases, while the two districts recorded 19 and 15 deaths, respectively.

Dang neither reported a fresh case nor any deaths due to coronavirus.

In Rajkot, BJP leader Nirmalaben Bhuva, the sitting member of Rajkot district panchayat from Sanathali constituency, died while undergoing treatment of Covid-19 and related complications in a hospital.

“Bhuva was in his early 50s and had been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Rajkot but she succumbed today. We are sad to lose a second sitting member of district panchayat,” Mansukh Khachariya, president of Rajkot district unit of BJP, said. Bhuva had contested her maiden election in February and won.

A few days ago, Ranjit Meniya, sitting Congress member from Shivrajpur seat of Rajkot district panchayat, too, had died while undergoing Covid-19 treatment. Bharat Gohel, husband of Savitaben Gohel, a sitting BJP member from Bedla constituency of Rajkot district panchayat, too, had died a few days ago while undergoing treatment for Covid-19.