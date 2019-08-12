Gujarat records 83% of season’s rainfall, 28% more than 2018

Gujarat has recorded 83 per cent of the season’s rainfall, 28 per cent more than what was recorded on August 11, 2018. Total rainfall received by the state and coverage of areas is better overall when compared to 2018.

Among the districts, six of them have already crossed 100 per cent of rainfall, whereas a few districts in the north are yet to reach the 50 per cent mark. There is little hope that these districts would make up their deficits this week, as going by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, it is parts of Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat that are expected to receive heavy rainfall this week.

The rainfall received in Gujarat in the 10 days of August alone accounted for 51 per cent of season’s rainfall – 347 mm out of a total rainfall of 678 mm.

Compared to last year, this was barely 10.5 mm on August 11,2018 out of a total of 460.66 mm rainfall for the state.

This monsoon season, all 251 talukas received more than 125 mm rainfall till Sunday, while 104 received between 251-500 mm rainfall, followed by 90 talukas getting between 501-1000 mm and 46 with above 1,000 mm rainfall.

In 2018, barring Gir Somnath, which received 131 per cent rainfall by this time of year, most parts of the state faced a dry monsoon. Along with Kutch, entire north Gujarat and parts of central Gujarat and Saurashtra region were worst-affected by drought.

Till Sunday, Bharuch, Narmada and Surat districts from the South and Botad and Morbi from Saurashtra received their full share of rainfall for the season.

In terms of percentage, Bharuch got 127 per cent, Chhota Udepur 111.70 per cent, Botad 107.23 per cent, Morbi 100.47 per cent, Narmada 106 per cent, Surat 104.23 per cent and Kutch 99.39 per cent. These are the highest rainfall figures recorded this monsoon season.

On the other hand, districts in the north of Gujarat such as Mehsana received only 48.93 per cent of the season’s rainfall, while Banaskantha received 49 per cent, Porbandar of Saurashtra region got 50.14 per cent and Mahisagar of central Gujarat got 48.50 per cent.

Based on IMD’s categorisation of districts, according to rainfall received, only Porbandar is currently in deficit (between -59 to -20 per cent) in Gujarat.

In 18 of the total 33 districts, a major part of the state is covered by either large excess (60 per cent or more) or excess (20 to 59 per cent) rainfall. The remaining 14 districts, covering north, parts of central and five out of ten districts of Saurashtra regions have received normal (-19 to 19 per cent) rainfall.

The 204 reservoirs in Gujarat had filled up to 67.05 per cent Sunday as against the storage of 36.48 per cent water as on August 11,2018, an increase of 30 per cent. According to the state water resources department, as much as 3,73,247 million cubic feet (MCFT) fresh water was received Sunday. Out of the total 204 reservoirs, 38 are filled up to 100% capacity, 26 are filled between 70 to 100 per cent, 22 are filled between 50 to 70 per cent capacity and 44 filled between 25 to 50 per cent storage capacity.

The region wise percentage breakup of storage capacity of the 204 dams reveals that while 15 dams in north Gujarat are filled the least with 19.29%, 17 dams in Central Gujarat are filled up to 85.22%, 13 in south Gujarat upto 79.50 per cent, 20 in Kutch upto 40.22% and 139 in Saurashtra are filled of their 47.5% of their capacity.

More rainfall expected

As the monsoon continues to be active, districts of Surat, Panchmahal, Vadodara, Sabarkantha and Chhota Udepur received heavy rainfall in 12 hours starting from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday. IMD has forecast heavy rainfall on Monday for Saurashtra’s districts of Dwarka, Jamnagar and Kutch.

While, there is no warning for Tuesday, on August 14 and 15, heavy rains are very likely in the districts of South Gujarat covering Dang, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi districts.