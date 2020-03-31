Gujarat records 6th death, 8 new cases; indications of community transmission

The total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state went up to 71, with eight new cases being reported on Monday, five from Bhavnagar. (Express photo/Representational) The total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state went up to 71, with eight new cases being reported on Monday, five from Bhavnagar. (Express photo/Representational)

Gujarat reported its sixth death related to COVID-19 after a 45-year-old woman from a village in Jesar taluka of Bhavnagar district died Sunday night, indicating community transmission.

The woman who died in Bhavnagar suffered a stroke around 15 days ago, according to Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi. Dr AK Taviyad, chief district health officer (CDHO) of Bhavanagar district said that the woman was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with complaints of cough, breathlessness and partial paralysis. She tested positive for COVID-19 and died around 11.45 pm on Sunday.

“The 46-year-old woman had no travel history. However, some families from her village who were living in Surat returned recently. It is possible she might have contracted the infection from the village itself. Our teams are surveying the village to find out as to how many families have returned to that village from Surat,” Dr Taviyad told The Indian Express.

The remaining four positive cases in the district — men aged 50, 55, 65 and 92 years — too, don’t have a travel history. “These are most probably cases of community transmission because they don’t have any foreign travel history,” Bhavnagar Municipal Commissioner M A Gandhi said.

Medical Officer of Health (MOH) of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Dr RK Sinha, said the cases were not from the cluster in which a 70-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 and died on Thursday.

Meanwhile, four people were discharged after they recovered from coronavirus, the health department said. The four include a couple aged 62 and 65 years, who returned from Saudi Arabia after a pilgrimage. On Sunday, a 34-year-old woman who visited Finland was discharged.

In Surat, a 21-year-old student from London was discharged on Sunday night.

