Gujarat records 416 Covid cases; rise in Surat, Valsad

Gujarat continue to report a spike in Covid-19 cases with 416 cases being recorded on Thursday.

Ahmedabad city recorded 182 new cases, while two cases were reported from the rural jurisdiction, with 971 active cases across the district. The district continues to test 3,000-odd samples.

However, Ahmedabad city has not increased testing and the daily test positivity rate has increased from 2.5 per cent as of June 14, to over six per cent on June 23.

The test positivity rate on Thursday was over five per cent — even as the city plans to go ahead with Rath Yatra celebrations on July 1.

While Ahmedabad city’s share declined, other districts now record an increase in their daily numbers.

Surat city reported a rise, with 56 cases reported and the rural jurisdiction reporting 34 new Covid-19 cases.

The number of active cases in the district too has increased to 330 from fewer than 50 as of June 10.

Surat on June 22 tested fewer than 3,000 samples (2,395) across its city and rural jurisdictions.

Valsad and Navsari, both neighbouring districts of Surat, too are seeing an increase in cases. Valsad reported 12 new cases on Thursday, the highest in the district in over four months.

Other districts now seeing a rise in the number of cases include Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar ad Jamanagar.