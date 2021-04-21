Gujarat records 12,206 cases, 121 fatalities

As COVID-19 cases continued to rise, hitting another high of 12,206 cases on Tuesday, the Gujarat government opened all hospitals and nursing homes for treating Covid-19 patients across the state. Following a core-committee meeting, the state government announced military hospitals would also be roped in to fight against the pandemic.

All private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, doctors and hospital administrators, has been permitted to treat Covid-19 patients and this shall remain in effect until June 15, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced Tuesday.

“To encourage all workers involved in serving Covid-19 patients — either since the past year or has joined us recently — among them, expert doctors (specialists) will be paid a Rs 2.50 lakh per month. Medical officers will be paid Rs 1.15 lakh per month, dental doctors will be paid Rs 40,000 per month, AYUSH and homeopath doctors shall be entitled to Rs 35,000 per month, junior pharmacists, lab technicians, X-ray and ECG technicians will be paid Rs 18,000 per month and class IV employees will be paid Rs 15,000. Along with this, outsourced nurses who are paid Rs 13,000, will be paid Rs 20,000 for the next three months and newly appointed nurses will be paid at the pay scale of Rs 20,000. This is also to encourage more people to join,” the CM said.

Referring to the first wave of the coronavirus, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had told the state Assembly during the budget session: “During the Covid-19 outbreak, when the government needed doctors, private doctors were hired for Rs 85,000. These doctors were allowed to continue with their respective private practice. If they were leaving their private practice and coming to work for us, we had offered to pay about Rs 1.5 lakh during coronavirus. Even then doctors were not ready to come.”

On Tuesday govt said a meeting was planned with the military hospitals in the state, including Kutch, Jamnagar, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, on Wednesday to roll out Covid-19 treatment in these facilities.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the medical oxygen demand was just 50 MT short of what the state produces daily — 1,100 MT. In Ahmedabad, which reported 4,631 new cases, the Civil Hospital reported consumption of around 55 tonnes of oxygen each day even as 1,159 of the total 1,200 beds remained occupied on Tuesday. In the last 15 days, the unit has consemed 764 tonnes of oxygen. Of the total 121 deaths reported on the day, Surat recorded 25 deaths, and Ahmedabad 23.