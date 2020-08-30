Gujarat receives over 113 per cent season’s rainfall

Saurashtra follows with 149.65 per cent average seasonal rainfall, South Gujarat 99.24 per cent, North Gujarat 97 per cent and East Central Gujarat 83 per cent rainfall. (Representational)

Gujarat has recorded the highest rainfall since 2015 during monsoon, crossing 113 per cent average rainfall this season on Sunday, even as the state continues to receive heavy rainfall.

Among five regions, Kutch has recorded the highest of 241.73 per cent while among 10 talukas of the district, Mandvi recorded the highest of 358 per cent.

Saurashtra follows with 149.65 per cent average seasonal rainfall, South Gujarat 99.24 per cent, North Gujarat 97 per cent and East Central Gujarat 83 per cent rainfall.

Nearly 45 per cent of the state — 15 districts out of 33 — recorded more than 100 per cent season’s average rainfall even as Devbhumi Dwarka touched 300 per cent.

Districts that crossed 100 per cent rainfall are Patan (126.84 per cent) in North Gujarat, Anand (111.21 per cent) in East Central, Surendranagar (128.54 per cent), Rajkot (145.76 per cent), Morbi (172.33 per cent), Jamnagar 180.58 per cent, Porbandar 197.35 per cent, Junagadh 149.02 per cent, Gir Somnath 136.56 per cent, Amreli 143.61 per cent, Botad 135.50 per cent in Saurashtra, Bharuch 119.24 per cent and Surat 131.72 per cent in South Gujarat.

Still two weeks away from the usual withdrawal of Southwest monsoon from the state, the rainfall receipt is expected to rise. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the state will receive heavy rainfall on Monday, followed by light to moderate rain till September 3.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.