Gujarat: Real-estate developers threaten ‘strike’

In a letter dated August 9, real-estate developers in the state have threatened to go on a “strike” after an electronic system aimed at granting online building permissions failed to kick-off, three months after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani launched it, bringing the business to a “standstill”.

According to CREDAI Gujarat officials, only 8 per cent of the projects have received the necessary clearances.

“Under the new on-line system we are supposed to submit our plans on-line. The software then scans the documents and gives approvals. Now due to issues with the software, projects are not getting approvals. Our business has almost come to a standstill,” said Shekhar Patel, chairman CREDAI-Gujarat.

The online system, On-line Development Permission System (ODPS) was launched at an event on May 7 in Gandhinagar.

Patel said that CREDAI officials handed over a letter to Rupani, earlier this month, stating that if manual approvals were not given till issues with ODPS system were ironed out, the sector will have to resort to “strike.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App