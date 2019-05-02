Gujarat: Rape accused ‘commits suicide’ in jail

An undertrial lodged at Bilodara jail in Nadiad allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself. The deceased was identified as Manoj Parmar, 21, a resident of Sinhuj village of Mehmadabad taluka in Kheda.

Parmar’s hanging body was spotted by another jail inmate at the terrace of yard number 3 on Wednesday morning. He had hanged himself using a rope. The jail guard first took Parmar to the jail hospital for immediate treatment, but with his health deteriorating he was referred to the civil hospital in Nadiad. He was admitted in the emergency ward but was declared dead by doctors.

Parmar was arrested by Mahemdabad police in Kheda on April 4 after he was accused in a case of kidnapping and rape by the family of a 17-year-old girl. He was booked under IPC sections 376 (rape) , 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 367 (Kidnapping) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He had been lodged at barrack number 7 at Bilodara jail.

The body has now been sent to Ahmedabad for a panel post mortem and a magisterial inquiry has been set up into the matter. A case of accidental death has been registered by Nadiad rural police. “All procedures are being duly followed in the case. A panel post mortem is being conducted and the Human Rights Commission has also been notified,” Kheda Superintendent of Police Divya Mishra said. “The reason behind him taking such an extreme step is still under investigation.”