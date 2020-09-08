Gujarat ranks first in tracing record of accused through finger print database

The NCRB report further states that in Gujarat, the Finger print experts visited as many as 2,396 scenes of crime in 2019 compared to 2,735 in 2018 and 2,645 in 2017. (Reuters/Representational)

The Directorate of Forensic Science (DFS) in Gujarat accounted for tracing the highest number of finger prints in as many as 69,636 cases in 2019 across the country, as per data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

According to ‘Finger Prints in India 2019’ report recently released by NCRB under the Union Home Ministry, the Finger Print Bureau under DFS Gujarat topped the list by tracing as many as 69,636 search slips in 2019 followed by Tamil Nadu at 11,524 cases and Delhi at 8,517 cases.

Search slip refers to the process where a 10 digit impressions (ten fingers) document is used to trace previous connection of the accused person/s from the record being available at the state Finger Print bureau.

Among the search slips issued in 2019 in Gujarat, maximum of them amounted to miscellaneous sections of the Indian Penal Code with 1,87,235 slips followed by SLL(Special and local laws) with 1,09,963, burglary with 7,276 and grievous assault cases with 4,748.

According to the data released, Gujarat also accounted for the largest data record of search slip finger prints with 15,53,048 followed by Telangana with 5,84,752 and Maharashtra with 4,70,075. Apart from that, it also has record of total 2,17,293 fingerprint slips of convicted persons till December 31, 2019.

The statistics were released in the 23rd edition of Finger Prints in India study report which takes into account the data compiled by finger print bureaus of different states when it comes to on spot visits by finger print experts, tallying and tracing finger prints of accused persons through search slips and opining expertise in courts for better conviction in criminal cases.

In Gujarat, the finger print bureau has been working under the Directorate of Forensic Science since 2002 and has the FACTS 7.0 (Fingerprint Analysis Tracking System) version installed at the Gandhinagar based centralized office of the DFS.

An honourary case from Gujarat mentioned in the NCRB report is of the work of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) headed by Finger Prints expert AC Prajapati in the arrest of eight persons by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Porbandar in 2017 related to seizure of 1,445 kilogram of heroin.

The FSL team collected five ‘chance prints’ (accidental impressions left by friction ridges skin on a surface by an accused at a crime site) and then traced it with fingerprint records of eight accused, where one of them matched.

Speaking to The Indian Express, JM Vyas, director of Directorate of Forensic Science (DFS) said ”Majority of the SLL cases pertain to Prohibition Act, Gujarat Motor Vehicles Act and all others local Acts of Gujarat. We are extremely proud of our team for their excellent work which has resulted in Gujarat getting on top of list when it comes to tracing of search slips.”

The NCRB report further states that in Gujarat, the Finger print experts visited as many as 2,396 scenes of crime in 2019 compared to 2,735 in 2018 and 2,645 in 2017.

