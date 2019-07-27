Gujarat: Ramsinh Parmar re-elected as Amul chairman

Former seven-term MLA from Thasra, Ramsinh Parmar, has been re-elected chairperson of Anand-based Kaira District Milk Marketing Association, popularly called Amul.

Parmar, who had quit the Congress to join the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections in 2017, was unanimously elected to the post, while Congress MLA from Borsad Rajendrasinh Parmar was elected as vice-chairman.

Parmar, who had been a known supporter of Dr Varghese Kurein, is also the incumbent chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), the apex organisation of dairy cooperatives in Gujarat that markets its products under ‘Amul’ brand, since January last year. Parmar has been on the Amul board since 1978 and has been its unopposed Chairman since 2002. Parmar, who had contested the 2017 assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Thasra Constituency, had lost the contest.