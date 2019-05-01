Ramol gangrape case: Contact number, tattoo help identify third accused

(Written by Vaibhav Jha)

A contact number saved as “Raj Fashion” in the mobile phone of a 20-year-old deceased gangrape victim and a tattoo inked with the name “Raj” on the left hand of the man traced to that number, helped police identify the third accused in the Ramol gangrape case as Rajesh Kumar Suthar, 25. He was arrested on Tuesday.

The fourth accused, Hardik Shukla, is still at large, even after five days since the death of the gangrape victim. Two other accused, Ankit Parekh and Chirag Waghela, had been arrested within 24 hours of the woman’s death.

Suthar, a resident of Ranip in Ahmedabad, works in a garment shop in the city and was in touch with the victim for the past one year, police said on Tuesday. DNA samples were collected from Suthar, Parekh and Waghela and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to determine the biological father of the still born baby of the gang-rape victim.

Police said that till now they had been shooting in the dark as the victim in her statement had provided the name of third accused simply as “Raj”.

According to the police, in the past five days, a total of five persons with the first name Raj had been apprehended and questioned by them in their quest to find the accused.

“We questioned over 48 persons in this case and apprehended at least five Rajs. Finally, we went through the contact list of the victim’s phone and found a number saved as Raj Fashion,” said KS Dave, senior police inspector, Ramol Police station. “When we checked the victim’s call records, the contact Raj Fashion appeared multiple times. We found out that the number belongs to one Rajesh Kumar Suthar who works in a garment shop. When we questioned him, he told us that he had informed the victim that his name was Raj. He also had a tattoo with ‘Raj’ inked on his left hand.”

The task of the police is now to find a common link between the four gangrape accused and the victim. Among the four, Chirag Waghela is a BSc student in a private college, Ankit Parekh works as a non-contractual staff member in the zoology department of Gujarat University, whereas Suthar is employed in a garment shop and Hardik Shukla is a history-sheeter.

“We have come to know that the victim was in touch with all four accused through various social media accounts. Shukla is out on bail in two murder cases and he is also a bootlegger. He has several cases of assault and vandalism lodged against him,” Dave said.

The victim, who was enrolled in BCom second year of a private college, was admitted in LG Hospital on February 26 where she underwent an operation in which her stillborn baby was delivered. She was transferred to Civil Hospital on March 8 where her health deteriorated due to a septic infection in her kidney and she breathed her last on April 25 night.