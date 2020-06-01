Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls to be held on June 19

The four seats in Gujarat will be among the 18 seats that will go to polls on the day. This includes seats from Andhra Pradesh (4 seats), Jharkhand (2 seats), Madhya Pradesh (3), Rajasthan (3), and one each from Manipur and Meghalaya. The four seats in Gujarat will be among the 18 seats that will go to polls on the day. This includes seats from Andhra Pradesh (4 seats), Jharkhand (2 seats), Madhya Pradesh (3), Rajasthan (3), and one each from Manipur and Meghalaya.

Polls for the four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on June 19, the Election Commission of India announced on Monday.

These are the seats left vacant by Mahant Shambuprasadji Tundiya (BJP), Chunibhai Goel (BJP), Lalsinh Vadodia (BJP) and Madhusudan Mistry (Congress) on April 9. The polls for these seats that were planned on March 26 had to be postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The polling will happen on June 19 between 9 am and 4 pm. The counting of votes will happen the same day at 5 pm. The list of contesting candidates already published for the polls will remain valid for the upcoming election, officials said.

Currently five candidates are in the fray for these four Rajya Sabha seats. This includes Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramilaben Bera and Narhari Amin from the BJP and Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki from Congress. In March, the Congress had also shipped their MLAs to Rajasthan to prevent any possible horse-trading.

