Gujarat: Rajkot man arrested 120 km away near toll plaza hours after allegedly hammering wife to death

A man allegedly attacked his wife on the head with a hammer at their residence in Rajkot on Friday, leading to her death, police said. The crime is likely a fallout of marital strife over the accused suspecting his wife of having a purported extramarital affair, police said.

Police identified the victim as Shilpa. The body was found at the residence and a hammer allegedly used in the crime was also recovered. The accused, Altaf alias Batuk Jafar Lalani, fled the city after the crime, Inspector C N Dave of Gandhigram-2 (University) police station in Rajkot city said.

However, hours later, on Friday evening, the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Rajkot city police managed to apprehend Lalani, 52, from near the Vanthali toll plaza in Junagadh district, which is over 126 km from Rajkot.