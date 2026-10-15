Jewellery firm employee shot dead in Rajkot, gold & silver stolen: Police

A 51-YEAR-OLD man employed at a jewellery firm in Rajkot was shot dead on Wednesday evening, allegedly by four unidentified persons who pulled up in a car to the gate of the firm’s factory as the man was exiting the premises, carrying nearly 1 kg gold and 3 kg silver, police said on Wednesday. The suspects took the jewellery and fled in the vehicle, police said.

Police identified the victim as Lalji Sardhara, who was taken to a hospital by a witness at the spot and died during treatment. The incident took place on the premises of a factory of Tanvi Export India Ltd at Aji Industrial Estate in Rajkot around 7:55 pm on Wednesday.