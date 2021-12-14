Gujarat: Baby girl killed, five injured as fire breaks out in a hut in Rajkot

A baby girl was killed and five others were injured as their hut caught fire in Rajkot’s Navagam area on Monday night.

Police said the fire broke out in a hut located around 150 meters behind the Kuvadva Road Police Station at around 10:30 pm on Monday. “The hut was made of jute cloth and the fire engulfed the entire shanty in no time. Six people who were inside the hut were injured and were shifted to the civil hospital. However, a one-year-old baby girl, identified as Puri, succumbed to her injuries at around 3 am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment in the civil hospital,” Police Inspector Naran Chudasama told The Indian Express.

Other injured were identified as Puri’s mother Bhavu (25), father Changa Solanki, sister Priya (10), Changa’s nephew Sunil (24), and Sunil’s wife Rupa (26).

Police said the Solankis are labourers and that Sunil and his wife, who are residents of Para-Pipaliya village on the northern outskirts of the city, were paying a visit to his uncle.

“Prima facie, the power supply to the hut was disrupted and it was then that the fire started,” Chudasama said, adding that Changa’s injuries were superficial while the others had suffered serious burn injuries. “Solanki’s hut was located at some distance from other huts. Though the hut was gutted, policemen and locals prevented the fire from spreading to nearby huts, and firefighters of Rajkot fire brigade also took necessary action,” he further added.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Kuvadava Road Police Station in connection with the baby girl’s death and police said an investigation was ongoing.