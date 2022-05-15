Gujarat: 3 Rajasthan passengers dead, 10 injured after bus crashes into truck on Ahmedabad-Palanpur highway

Three people were killed and 10 others received injuries after a private bus crashed into a parked truck on the Ahmedabad-Palanpur state highway at Kanodar under Banaskantha district in Gujarat Sunday.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 3am. Over 30 passengers were overboard when the bus belonging to Kanak Travels met with the accident. The police added that the bus had left Ahmedabad around midnight and was headed towards Rajasthan when the incident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Ganpat Meghwal (36) from Jalore in Rajasthan, and Vikram Kumar Heeragar (32) and Kailash Meghwal (30) from Sirohi in Rajasthan. Ten more passengers were injured and they have been admitted to the Palanpur Civil Hospital, the police said.

“I had just parked my truck on the roadside near Swad Hotel, when a speeding bus crashed into the truck. We managed to pick up three bodies from the bus while several other passengers were taken to the Palanpur Civil Hospital,” said Naresh Parmar, driver of the truck, in the police complaint.

The police have booked the unidentified driver of the bus under Sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, at the Palanpur Taluka Police Station in Banaskantha.